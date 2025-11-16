OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Stake Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $19,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 427.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in OGE Energy by 725.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $44.74 on Friday. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.28%.OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

