Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 20,154 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $148.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.04.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

