Brokerages Set Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) Price Target at $102.50

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $91,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,587.56. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,713,000 after purchasing an additional 539,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,313,000 after purchasing an additional 58,131 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,645,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,821,000 after purchasing an additional 145,721 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,281,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $65.62 and a 12 month high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

