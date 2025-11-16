Comparing VIVUS (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) & Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) and VIVUS (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and VIVUS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rani Therapeutics $1.03 million 221.79 -$30.02 million ($0.79) -2.38 VIVUS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

VIVUS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rani Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rani Therapeutics and VIVUS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rani Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 VIVUS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 352.13%. Given Rani Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rani Therapeutics is more favorable than VIVUS.

Profitability

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and VIVUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rani Therapeutics N/A -1,258.76% -129.00% VIVUS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of VIVUS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats VIVUS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies. Its product pipeline includes RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody that is in preclinical studies to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-111, an ustekinumab biosimilar for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About VIVUS

(Get Free Report)

VIVUS, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol. It also provides PANCREAZE to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer or other conditions; and STENDRA/SPEDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company is developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating various diseases, including obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and bariatric surgery; and VI-0106 that has completed Phase IIa study to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has collaboration agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Menarini Group; Sanofi; Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Selten Pharma, Inc.; and Alvogen Malta Operations (ROW) Ltd. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California. On July 7, 2020, VIVUS, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.