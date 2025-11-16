Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,728 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11,462.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $146.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $148.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

