Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $33.23 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $33,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.2%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $205.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.52.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

