Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $25,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $4,253,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

