Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 35,037 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,037 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $23,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $2,298,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 33,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

