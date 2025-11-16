Rachid Bendali Sells 1,437 Shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $830.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $767.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.21. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $869.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $977.00 price objective (up from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.71.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,346,000 after buying an additional 5,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $1,352,509,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

