Figma (NYSE:FIG) CAO Sells $1,904,673.01 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CAO Tyler Herb sold 43,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $1,904,673.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,100.77. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tyler Herb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Tyler Herb sold 3,133 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $150,916.61.

Figma Stock Performance

Shares of Figma stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.44. Figma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $142.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The company had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Figma from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

