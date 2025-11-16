Greif (NYSE:GEF) CFO Acquires $1,435,783.51 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence Hilsheimer acquired 21,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,783.51. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,613.02. This trade represents a 13.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greif Trading Down 0.5%

Greif stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Greif had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Greif by 4.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

