Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amentum were worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amentum by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 1,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amentum Stock Down 0.6%
AMTM stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $26.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Amentum
Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
