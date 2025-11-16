Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 946 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $304,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $217.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $220.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

