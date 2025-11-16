James Mackin Sells 34,210 Shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James Mackin sold 34,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $1,568,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 800,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,733,538.98. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.65. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $48.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The company had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.71 million. Artivion’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AORT shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Artivion by 402.3% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artivion by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the third quarter worth $92,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

