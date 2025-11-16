John Hollatz Sells 7,000 Shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP John Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,914. This represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $147.80 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $158.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its position in Nucor by 281.7% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

