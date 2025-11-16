Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 188.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,954 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,466,320,000 after acquiring an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,124,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,034 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.1%

BSX opened at $102.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.