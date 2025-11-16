Candriam S.C.A. Sells 326,547 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,547 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.34% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,452,000 after acquiring an additional 69,856 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 47,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 60,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 84.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,391,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after buying an additional 635,668 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $984.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.30. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.57% and a negative net margin of 292.50%. On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,087 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $52,313.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,412.80. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $78,927.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,592 shares in the company, valued at $472,155.52. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,501 shares of company stock valued at $171,305 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

