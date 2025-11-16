Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 442.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.71.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AXON stock opened at $554.37 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $469.24 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $702.88 and a 200 day moving average of $735.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.04, for a total value of $5,910,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,023,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,294,321.28. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

