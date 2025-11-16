35,566 Shares in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust $GGN Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 70,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 167.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 150,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.31.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.