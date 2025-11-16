Candriam S.C.A. Has $3.63 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in American International Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

American International Group Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE AIG opened at $77.68 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

