Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Cut to Hold at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

LUNMF opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

