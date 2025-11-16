Boston Partners Acquires 9,494 Shares of Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Metallus were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metallus by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metallus during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Metallus by 85.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Metallus in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Metallus in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metallus Price Performance

MTUS opened at $15.98 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.43 million, a PE ratio of -31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Metallus ( NYSE:MTUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Metallus had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTUS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Metallus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Metallus in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

