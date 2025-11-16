Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 19,744 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,744 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,748,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,221,000 after buying an additional 1,100,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79,620 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,785,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,295,000 after purchasing an additional 181,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $2,401,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DRH opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.38. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.The firm had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

