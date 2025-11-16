Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.53.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.28. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $486,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,547.68. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total value of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,735 shares of company stock worth $22,998,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

