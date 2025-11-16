AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN Stake Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 129.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 400.0% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 59.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 1.5%

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

