Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.32 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $21,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 336.5% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $5,343,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,172,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 289,334 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 2.8%

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $790.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

