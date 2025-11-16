Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,099 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 147.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $38.02.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,430,732.99. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $554,959.11. Following the sale, the chairman owned 60,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,836.62. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,575 shares of company stock worth $5,241,561. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

