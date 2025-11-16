Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 216.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 59,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $167.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $202.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $232.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

