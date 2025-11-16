Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 5,338 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 265.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5,883.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Sanmina Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $160.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $178.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

