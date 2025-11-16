Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $SLN

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 274.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 134.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $204.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.76% and a negative net margin of 254.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silence Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

