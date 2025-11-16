Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $20,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 10,171.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Champion Homes in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Champion Homes by 49.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Champion Homes by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Champion Homes by 2,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Champion Homes Stock Up 2.2%

SKY stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Champion Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $684.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.96 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Champion Homes’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Champion Homes Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

