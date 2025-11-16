Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Erste Group Bank raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.62. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $211.24.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $80.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

