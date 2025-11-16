Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,209 Shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF $BKSE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 148.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors increased its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKSE opened at $108.70 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $103.71.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3981 dividend. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.