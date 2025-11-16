FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November $DNOV Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNOV. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 10.7%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $343.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

