Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 127.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $22,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 725.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,509,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

BATS IGV opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $112.59.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

