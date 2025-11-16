Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,424 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 38.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 50,435 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Suzano by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,063 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 134.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Suzano had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Suzano in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suzano presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

