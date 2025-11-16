Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Organogenesis $ORGO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,296 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $1,072,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 748.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 2,520,941 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ORGO opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $774.15 million, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $150.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORGO. Wall Street Zen raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organogenesis

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.