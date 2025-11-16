Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 610,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2,738.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 595,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 574,172 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $9,267,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 908,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after buying an additional 274,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 107,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.0%

AOSL stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.19.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The company had revenue of $182.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.