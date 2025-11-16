Boston Partners Sells 4,619 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 93.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 864,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after buying an additional 418,351 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $8,543,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,188,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 213,392 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 179,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 129,857 shares during the period.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $43.67.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $486.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.08 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $140,006.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,100,737 shares in the company, valued at $60,929,482.05. This represents a 0.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

