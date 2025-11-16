Boston Partners Makes New $939,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,472,271 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

