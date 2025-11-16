Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $443,000 Position in Farmland Partners Inc. $FPI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $416.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 130.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

