Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.5556.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAFE

Safehold Stock Performance

SAFE stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Safehold has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $960.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter. Safehold had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 928.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Safehold by 136.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Safehold by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Safehold by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.