Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Shares Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 196,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 126,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Stock Up 16.7%

The company has a market cap of C$6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

