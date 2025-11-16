Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $101.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $101.19. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $104.75.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

