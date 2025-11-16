Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 38,856 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 27,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 493,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $236.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

