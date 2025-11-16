Boston Partners Sells 108,242 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 12.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

NYSE TGB opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 1.24. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

