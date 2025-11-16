Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 21,273 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $VMD

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 45.4% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 36.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 276.5% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $242.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.29. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Viemed Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Viemed Healthcare

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.