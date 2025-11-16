Merchants Bancorp $MBIN Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,699 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $934,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $5,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

MBIN opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.33. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.73%.The company had revenue of $171.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darin L. Thomas bought 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $99,617.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $66,847.50. This represents a -303.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

