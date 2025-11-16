Scotiabank Cuts Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $257.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $261.00 to $257.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LNG. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $215.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.73. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $188.70 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 49.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

