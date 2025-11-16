Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.47 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 188.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE PHM opened at $118.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

